Yahoo Ad Team Takes The Money, Runs

Last month, we were told that Yahoo’s ever-shrinking sales team would get smaller this month, when disgruntled Yahoos got their bonus checks and got out. And they are: Today we hear that Greg Koerner, from Yahoo’s Chicago outpost, and Mitchell Kreuch, from New York, have ankled: No word on where they’ve headed but we’ll update when we learn. Greg is going to run sales at MediaBank, while Mitchell will be Eastern VP at MySpace (NWS), we’re told.



At least two more Yahoo (YHOO) colleagues have headed out the door in the last 24 hours, we hear. Anyone have names? Drop them below or send us a note via our anonymous tipbox.

