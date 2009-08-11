Facebook Launches Real-Time Search

Nicholas Carlson
  • Pictures of the FriendFeed founders with Facebook execs, post acquisition [BoomTown]
  • Facebook launches real-time search [Facebook Blog]
  • Twitter CEO’s wife tweets through labour [Valleywag]
  • VMware buys SpringSource for $362 million [Barron’s]
  • Yahoo picks up OMG.com for cheap [Domain Name Wire]
  • Wal-mart gets 2,500 stores ready for midnight launch of Madden 2010 [IndustryGamers]
  • Delicious founder says he wishes he hadn’t sold to Yahoo [Mashable]
  • Facebook paid $47.5 million for FriendFeed, says report [IF]
  • Times reporter interviewed friends for online-use trend piece [NYTpicker]
  • Photojournalists suffer from print downturn, too [NYT]
  • Source: iTunes 9 will intergrate even more with social networking sites [The Boy Genius]
  • How to handle a MJ or LeBron-sized video traffic spike [NewTeeVee]
  • Zune HD prices leak [Gizmodo]

