- Pictures of the FriendFeed founders with Facebook execs, post acquisition [BoomTown]
- Facebook launches real-time search [Facebook Blog]
- Twitter CEO’s wife tweets through labour [Valleywag]
- VMware buys SpringSource for $362 million [Barron’s]
- Yahoo picks up OMG.com for cheap [Domain Name Wire]
- Wal-mart gets 2,500 stores ready for midnight launch of Madden 2010 [IndustryGamers]
- Delicious founder says he wishes he hadn’t sold to Yahoo [Mashable]
- Facebook paid $47.5 million for FriendFeed, says report [IF]
- Times reporter interviewed friends for online-use trend piece [NYTpicker]
- Photojournalists suffer from print downturn, too [NYT]
- Source: iTunes 9 will intergrate even more with social networking sites [The Boy Genius]
- How to handle a MJ or LeBron-sized video traffic spike [NewTeeVee]
- Zune HD prices leak [Gizmodo]
