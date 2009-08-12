Yahoo Ad Sales Exec: Client Budgets Are Back

Yahoo’s display advertising clients are finally starting to spend like they used to, Yahoo’s VP of ad platform strategy Josh Jacobs told a conference yesterday.



“In the very short term, we are seeing people coming back, we are seeing budgets coming back up,” Josh told the Pacific Crest Technology Leadership Forum Monday.

“I don’t know if I’d call it out of the recession this quarter but we’re stabilizing and heading in the right direction.”

During the speech, Josh even used the phrase “green shoots,” according to PaidContent. Fancy!

Josh also tried to sell the crowd on Yahoo’s (YHOO) search deal with Microsoft (MSFT), arguing it frees up money Yahoo can spend “to invest in building the leading audience properties out there.”

“We are focusing our company more so than we have ever (done) in leading and dominating key audience verticals.”

If we wanted to argue with Josh, we’d say that as much as Yahoo will benefit from spending less on search R&D, having outsourced it to Microsoft, Yahoo will suffer from having to sell Bing-only ads only Microsoft will profit from.

But we don’t want to argue with Josh. So we’ll just suggest two ways Yahoo could spend some of the money he says Yahoo will save, outsourcing search R&D to Microsoft:

Make Yahoo.com a hub for consuming content, whiteboard-style communications and virtual-goods-friendly gaming.

Oops we only came up with one.

