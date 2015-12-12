Yahoo just lost another top exec

Yahoo has lost another senior executive: Ad product chief Prashant Fuloria, Re/code’s Kara Swisher first reported.

Fuloria told Swisher he will leave Yahoo at the end of this year, but did not confirm where he is off to.

Yahoo also confirmed his departure in a statement, which said Fuloria had “decided to go back to his startup roots.”

Fuloria was only promoted to head up all Yahoo’s advertising products as SVP of advertising products in January. He reported directly into Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and was “well regarded” at the company, according to AdExchanger.

He was previously chief product officer at Flurry, the mobile ad tech startup Yahoo acquired last year, in a deal valued at around $200 million.

He will be replaced by senior vice president of search Enrique Munoz Torres, who will now step up to take responsibility for all Yahoo’s ad products, which includes its Brightroll and Gemini ad tech platforms.

Fuloria’s exit marks yet another exec having bolted from Yahoo’s top ranks. Notable recent departures include development head Jackie Reses, head of marketing partnerships Kisa Licht, chief marketing officer Kathy Savitt, and the SVP of homepage and verticals Mike Kerns.

Fuloria leaves just days after a key moment in Yahoo’s history. The company announced on Wednesday it had decided not to spin off its Alibaba stake. Instead, it will transfer all its properties that aren’t part of the Alibaba stake into a new company.

SunTrust analyst Robert Peck believes Yahoo is “most likely” to be sold in the next six months, either to a strategic buyer like Verizon or a private equity firm.

Business Insider has reached out to Yahoo for comment, and will update this story when it responds.

NOW WATCH: This massive American aircraft carrier is headed to the Persian Gulf to help fight ISIS



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.