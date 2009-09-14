Yahoo Ad Campaign To Claim "Size Matters"

Yahoo plans to launch a major ad campaign on September 22.



The message will be two-fold: “size matters,” and Yahoo (YHOO) is “your home on the Web.”

Kara Swisher reports the new details:

The main message Bartz is set to deliver is that Yahoo is a powerhouse unlike any others on the Web when it comes to online display advertising.

Yahoo–despite all the internal and external turmoil it has undergone in recent years–remains one of the largest sites on the Internet, and also is the top player in what is also called graphical advertising, as well as online media and communications.

“The whole push seems to be to remind people of vibrancy of the brand and exactly how huge its reach is,” said one person who has seen parts of the presentation. “It is less Yahoo is back than Yahoo has never left.”

Sources also noted that Yahoo is likely to stick to its plan to push the idea of “your home on the Web” to consumers, which I had previously posted about earlier this summer.

