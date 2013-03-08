Yahoo's Working On Two Large Acquisitions

Photo: Steven Henry, Getty Images

Jackie Reses, Yahoo’s head of HR and mergers and acquisitions, recently told employees that the company had two big acquisition deals in the works, Kara Swisher reports at AllThingsD.There are also a half-dozen smaller deals in the work, similar to Yahoo’s recent acquisitions of Stamped and OnTheAir, two small startups which brought teams experienced in mobile development to the company.



Swisher speculates that a purchase of Pinterest, Tumblr, or Foursquare would be interesting for the company, as would ad-tech companies like Jumptap or PubMatic.

But those all seem like they’d be too expensive for Yahoo, which plans to return cash from its recent sale of Alibaba shares to shareholders.

Yahoo could do smaller deals in the range of a half-billion dollars or less. It’s not clear how many Web companies there are that are both cheap enough to buy and big enough to be worth buying, though.

