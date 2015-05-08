Yahoo acquired a mystery company for $23 million in Q1

Yahoo has been on an acquisition binge since Marissa Mayer became CEO in 2012, snapping up several dozen (mostly small) companies.

But 2015 has been strangely quiet on the M&A front, with a surprising and rather abrupt absence of any Yahoo acquisitions.

Or so it seemed.

It turns out that Yahoo acquired an unnamed company for $US23 million during the first three months of 2015, according to its 10Q filing with the SEC on Thursday.

The filing provided few details about the transaction other than to say that the purchase price was based on estimated fair values for the following: $US5 million to amortizable intangibles; $US2 million to net liabilities assumed; and the remainder of $US20 million to goodwill.

During the same period last year, Yahoo acquired 5 companies for $US23 million, the filing notes.

We’ve reached out to Yahoo for more information and will update if we hear back.

