Even More Massive Yachts Have Arrived In London For The Olympics

Photo: Boat International
Update: Our friends at Boat International sent over a bunch of additional photos of superyachts docked in London for the Olympic games. We have added them to the slideshow.The real high-rollers didn’t have to think twice about booking a room in overcrowded London during the Olympic Games—they just docked their megayachts in East London’s Canary Wharf.
So far, there are seven gleaming yachts parked at the dock in South Quay, where mooring can cost more than $14,000 a day, according to Reuters. A few more giants are still expected to arrive.
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s megayacht, Octopus, was already there, as were boats belonging to Dutch billionaire Marcel Boekhoorn and the founder of Westfield shopping malls, Reuters reported.
Crews work on the 65-meter Seanna, which gleams in the London sun. This mega-yacht costs around $680,000 a week to rent.
The yacht, made by Benetti, practically dwarves the building behind her. She sleeps 12, but can accommodate many more for an Olympics party.
At 126 meters, Paul Allen's Octopus (right) is the biggest yacht parked at South Quay, and one of the largest in the world.
It's valued at $200 million and comes with not one but two helicopters. Convenient, since the Olympic Stadium is a half-hour walk from the dock.
It's rare to get such a close-up look of Octopus. Now we know she has a basketball hoop on deck—we can only imagine that's a regulation-sized half-court.
Dutch billionaire Marcel Boekhoorn's 52-meter Deniki is parked nearby. We aren't sure which yacht this is, but it's a beauty.
Harle is a 44.6-meter Feadship, built in 2007. She can accommodate 10 guests and has a top cruising speed of 14 knots.
Compared to the other yachts moored in South Quay, Favorita looks like a toy. The 29-meter boat is actually on sale for around $3 million.
