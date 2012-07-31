Even More Massive Yachts Have Arrived In London For The Olympics

Photo: Boat International

Update: Our friends at Boat International sent over a bunch of additional photos of superyachts docked in London for the Olympic games. We have added them to the slideshow.The real high-rollers didn’t have to think twice about booking a room in overcrowded London during the Olympic Games—they just docked their megayachts in East London’s Canary Wharf.



So far, there are seven gleaming yachts parked at the dock in South Quay, where mooring can cost more than $14,000 a day, according to Reuters. A few more giants are still expected to arrive.

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s megayacht, Octopus, was already there, as were boats belonging to Dutch billionaire Marcel Boekhoorn and the founder of Westfield shopping malls, Reuters reported.

