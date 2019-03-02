Search

The luxury boats owned by some of the wealthiest people in tech, from a yacht so big it has its own support boat to superyachts with swimming pools and basketball courts

Grace Kay
Jeff Bezos
  • Many billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson enjoy spending their time on massive luxurious yachts.
  • The boats are decked out with amenities that many Americans can only dream of.
  • Here are some of the billionaires in tech who own private yachts.
Billionaires are often known for their luxurious lifestyles and high profile gadgets.

Some billionaires, like Elon Musk and Bill Gates, buy private planes to take control of the open skies – others purchase yachts to access the open seas.

From Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison, and Google cofounders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, many leaders in tech have created their own mini vacation hubs at sea, decking their boats with amenities like gyms, spas, pools, nightclubs, and movie theaters.

If you want to find out what life is like aboard these multi-million-dollar yachts, some of them are available to rent out for a few nights or weeks at a time. For instance, late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s yacht is expected to be available for rent for around $1 million per week, The Guardian reported. In the past, chartering yachts owned by billionaires like Alphabet President Sergey Brin has cost customers anywhere from $773,000 a week to $1.2 million.

Take a look at some of the yachts that have been owned by tech billionaires.

A mystery buyer bought a 414-foot (126.19m) superyacht that was once owned by late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen for $278 million. Allen had the boat, which was named “Octopus,” built in 2003 for $200 million. Since the tech billionaires death in 2018, the boat has been listed for as much as $325 million.
The blue hull of the luxury yacht 'Octopus' sits at the dock in London's Canary Wharf
Octopus in Canary Wharf, London, in 2012. Ki Price/Reuters
Source: SuperYacht Times
The undisclosed Scandinavian buyer is expected to charter the yacht for the first time in January 2022 via major yachting broker, Camper & Nicholsons. A price has yet to be announced for renting the boat, but it is expected to be around $1 million per week.
Octopus paul allen luxury yacht
414ft luxury yacht ‘Octopus’ owned by Microsoft co-founder, Paul Allen, is moored to fuel up at Ege Ports in Kusadasi district of Aydin, Turkey on April 27, 2015. Ibrahim Uzun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Sources: The Guardian, SuperYacht Times
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is building his own 127-meter yacht, according to a book. The yacht is so massive it has an additional “support yacht” with its own helipad.
Bezos
Jeff Bezos. Lift Aircraft.
Source: Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire
Bezos has long been interested in yachts. In 2019, he was spotted aboard entertainment mogul David Geffen’s superyacht.
Image
David Geffen’s superyacht Flickr
Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison owns a 288-foot (87.78m) yacht named Musashi that he acquired in 2013.
Larry ellison musashi yacht
Source: Forbes
Ellison has owned several superyachts over the years, including the Katana, the Ronin, and the Rising Sun.
Rising sun
The Oracle cofounder also has a knack for competitive yacht racing, and helped to found and back a racing team, called Oracle Team USA, in 2000. The team has found success and won several prestigious titles over the years.
Larry ellison oracle yacht team usa
Source: Telegraph
Ellison previously owned a bigger, 454-foot (138.38m) yacht called Rising Sun, which was designed specifically for the CEO in 2005. That yacht reportedly has 82 rooms, a movie theater, a wine cellar, and a basketball court. However, Ellison sold off the Rising Sun to Geffen for a reported $300 million.
Larry Ellison
Source: Forbes, Boat International
Ellison’s boat, Musashi, is a sister ship to the yacht of another billionaire, former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert. However, the yacht, named Fountainhead, is often mistaken for belonging to billionaire investor Mark Cuban. “The guy who owns the boat tells everyone that it’s mine,” Cuban told Page Six in 2016. “It’s so crazy … I don’t even own a boat.”
Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban. Steve Marcus/Reuters
Source: Page Six
Ellison’s yacht reportedly influenced the decision of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs to get a boat himself. However, Jobs never set foot on the boat – the yacht was commissioned in 2008, but wasn’t completed until 2012, a year after his death.
Steve Jobs
Source: Business Insider
When Jobs died in 2011, his yacht – along with his $14.1 billion fortune – was inherited by his wife, Laurene Powell Jobs, founder and president of a social-impact nonprofit called the Emerson Collective. The 256-foot (78.03m) yacht in named Venus, and is worth $130 million.
Laurene powell jobs steve jobs yacht
Source: Business Insider
Google’s cofounders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, are two of the richest people in the world. The two billionaires are known to splurge: In addition to each owning a super yacht, they both own private planes as well.
Larry Page Sergey Brin
Sergey Brin (left) and Larry Page. Getty / Michael Nagle
Sources: Forbes, Business Insider
Page owns a yacht named Senses, a $45 million 194-foot (59.13m) boat that he bought in 2011 from a New Zealand businessman. The yacht has a private beach club with a Jacuzzi and sun beds, both indoor and outdoor dining areas, and a helicopter pad.
Larry Page superimposed with Senses yacht
Source: Boat International
Meanwhile, Brin owns a longer, 240-foot (73.15m) yacht that he bought for a cool $80 million in 2011. It’s reportedly one of the world’s fastest super yachts, and is equipped with a dance floor and open-air movie theater.
Dragonfly yacht
Source: Business Insider
Brin’s yacht is named Dragonfly. The boat shares a name with Google’s once-secret project to launch a censored search engine in China. Google said in 2019 it had officially terminated the project.
Sergey Brin
Source: Business Insider, Forbes
But Brin and Page aren’t the only two high-powered Google figures with yachts. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt owns a 194-foot (59.13m) yacht name Oasis. The yacht reportedly features a pool and a gym-turned-nightclub. He bought the boat in 2009 for a reported $72.3 million.
Eric schmidt oasis
Sources: Business Insider, GQ
For Skype cofounder Niklas Zennstrom, his interest in yachts skews toward racing and competitive sailing. Zennstrom has gone through a succession of boats all named Ran, and his most recent purchase is the seventh in the series.
Co-Founder and CEO of Skype Technologies, United Kingdom Niklas Zennstroem
Co-Founder and CEO of Skype Technologies, United Kingdom Niklas Zennstroem listens during a plenary entitled ‘Digital 2.0:Powering a Creative Economy’ at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, AP Photo/Michel Euler
Source: CNN
His latest yacht, appropriately named Ran VII, is the most technologically advanced of all of Zennstrom’s boats. The racing yacht uses electrical power, which Zennstrom says makes it “lighter, less drag, quieter, and most importantly it is environmentally friendly.”
Ran vii 7 yacht niklas zennstrom
Source: CNN
The 40-foot (12.19m) yacht will compete in regattas through the racing team owned by Zennstrom and his wife, Catherine. The Ran racing team launched in 2008, and has won some prestigious regattas.
Ran 7 yacht niklas zennstrom
The Ran racing team. Carkeek Design Partners/YouTube
Source: CNN
Barry Diller, chairman of digital media company IAC, co-owns a $70 million yacht with his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.
Barry Diller Diane Von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg, left, and Barry Diller. Scott Olson/Getty Images
Source: Business Insider
The sailing yacht, named Eos, is 350 feet (106.68m) long with six bedrooms. The power couple has hosted many celebrities over the years – a few that have been spotted aboard Eos include model Karlie Kloss, actor Bradley Cooper, journalist Anderson Cooper, and singer Harry Styles.
Eos
Source: W Magazine
For Jim Clark, the cofounder of Netscape, one yacht hasn’t been enough. Clark has owned boats for more than 30 years, and in 2012, he put up two of his sailing yachts for sale.
Jim clark boat
Jim Clark, right. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Source: Business Insider
Clark listed the boats for a combined $113 million: the 136-foot (41.45m) Hanuman for $18 million, and the 295-foot (89.92m) Athena for $95 million. However, Clark has yet to offload Athena. Clark also previously owned a 155-foot (47.24m) yacht named Hyperion, and currently also owns a racing yacht named Comanche.
Jim clark athena yacht
The yacht Athena. Fosnez / Wikimedia Commons
Source: Boat International
Charles Simonyi worked at Microsoft until 2002, and oversaw the creation of Microsoft Office software. A few years before he left, Simonyi decided to purchase a yacht. He told the designer that wanted his yacht to be “home away from [his] home in Seattle.”
Charles Simonyi
Source: Boat International
The product of that conversation in 1999 is Simonyi’s yacht named Skat, meaning “treasure” in Danish. The yacht measures 233 feet (71.02m) long, and is unique with its nontraditional design and gray color. Skat features a matching gray helicopter, a gym, and motorcycles.
Charles simonyi skat yacht
Source: Yacht Charter Fleet
Opulent British billionaire Richard Branson owned a yacht until he sold it in September 2018. The 105-foot (32.00m) catamaran sold for $3 million, significantly lower than the $9.6 million price Branson listed the boat for in 2014.
Richard branson necker belle
Source: Business Insider
Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, bought the boat in 2009. He named it Necker Belle, a nod to his private Caribbean island, Necker Island.
Necker Island
Source: Business Insider

Additional reporting by Paige Leskin.