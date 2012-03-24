YACHT OF THE WEEK: This Zen-Inspired Yacht Will Help You Gain Inner Peace For Just $28.5 Million

Travis Okulski
Buddhist Yacht

Some might think that sitting on the deck of a luxury yacht would be enough to achieve complete inner peace. But to truly be centered, you actually need a yacht that carries the theme throughout the ship.Luckily, the bargain price of $28.5 million can get you Blue Scorpion, a yacht that exudes calm.

The 173-foot ship was constructed in 2006 and has an interior by Francesco Paszkowski, a noted designer from Italy.

Lighter woods and Buddhist statues abound throughout the yacht.

It does seem to be a bit of a strange combination as Blue Scorpion is one of the most opulent purchases one can make and Buddhism has no emphasis whatsoever on personal possessions.

Can money buy enlightenment and inner happiness?

From the outsider, Blue Scorpion is sleek and powerful, but also sedate.

Deck space is relaxing and ample.

It shouldn't be hard to get a feeling of Zen in this hot tub.

There is symmetry almost everywhere you look on board.

The interior is bathed in white, brown, and more brown.

This wide couch looks like an excellent place to spend some time relaxing.

The wood panels are found throughout the entire yacht...

...except in the kitchen (galley, to you seafarers), where they have been exchanged for stainless steel on nearly every surface.

As we noted, Blue Scorpion has a number of Buddhist statues on board.

There is also room to get work done, but this looks like one of the most relaxing offices we have ever seen.

When you are done finding your centre, there is a gym to help burn off the calories.

The rooms are all studies in minimalism.

But there is also room to get work done in the rooms too. Judging by the Post-It notes, the current owner gets a lot done.

The yacht can fit 12 passengers, and it seems every stateroom is a perfect place to relax and reflect.

But once again, the modern influence in the bathrooms makes our jaws collectively drop.

And the amazingly clean engine room carries through the minimalist themes.

