YACHT OF THE WEEK: This Zen-Inspired Yacht Will Help You Gain Inner Peace For Just $28.5 Million

Some might think that sitting on the deck of a luxury yacht would be enough to achieve complete inner peace. But to truly be centered, you actually need a yacht that carries the theme throughout the ship.Luckily, the bargain price of $28.5 million can get you Blue Scorpion, a yacht that exudes calm.
The 173-foot ship was constructed in 2006 and has an interior by Francesco Paszkowski, a noted designer from Italy.
Lighter woods and Buddhist statues abound throughout the yacht.
It does seem to be a bit of a strange combination as Blue Scorpion is one of the most opulent purchases one can make and Buddhism has no emphasis whatsoever on personal possessions.
Can money buy enlightenment and inner happiness?
...except in the kitchen (galley, to you seafarers), where they have been exchanged for stainless steel on nearly every surface.
There is also room to get work done, but this looks like one of the most relaxing offices we have ever seen.
But there is also room to get work done in the rooms too. Judging by the Post-It notes, the current owner gets a lot done.
The yacht can fit 12 passengers, and it seems every stateroom is a perfect place to relax and reflect.
