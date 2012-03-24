YACHT OF THE WEEK: This Zen-Inspired Yacht Will Help You Gain Inner Peace For Just $28.5 Million

Photo: Illustration by Travis Okulski, Image via Boat International

Some might think that sitting on the deck of a luxury yacht would be enough to achieve complete inner peace. But to truly be centered, you actually need a yacht that carries the theme throughout the ship.Luckily, the bargain price of $28.5 million can get you Blue Scorpion, a yacht that exudes calm.



The 173-foot ship was constructed in 2006 and has an interior by Francesco Paszkowski, a noted designer from Italy.

Lighter woods and Buddhist statues abound throughout the yacht.

It does seem to be a bit of a strange combination as Blue Scorpion is one of the most opulent purchases one can make and Buddhism has no emphasis whatsoever on personal possessions.

Can money buy enlightenment and inner happiness?

