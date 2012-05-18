YACHT OF THE WEEK: This Massive Sailing Yacht Can Take Over 40 Of Your Friends On A High Seas Adventure

Photo: via Boat International

The 210-foot super yacht Running on Waves is now available to a lucky buyer with $42 million to spare.Instead of being another massive motor yacht, Running on Waves is a modern yacht that tips her hat to the past.



While she has modern powerplants and tech on-board, the design is that of a classic clipper ship.

She was built in 2011, but people will think that you are sailing something a good bit older.

The massive ship can fit 45 guests and has room for an additional 19 crewmembers.

via Boat International

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.