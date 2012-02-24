YACHT OF THE WEEK: This $46 Million Superyacht Can Go From LA to Tokyo On One Tank Of Fuel

Travis Okulski
Yacht of the Week 2/23

Photo: via Boat International

The 191-foot superyacht Unbridled is now available for purchase by a lucky person with $46 million to spare.With a range of just under 7,000 miles (that’s 5,900 nautical miles for the seafarers out there) from her 34,000 gallon tank, Unbridled can make the journey from Los Angeles to Tokyo on one tank of fuel and still have some miles to spare.

But that does not mean she is outfitted solely for long haul journeys.

Unbridled has luxurious appointments throughout and also comes with a number of fun toys, including jet skis, wakeboards, and a small Hobie Catamaran sailboat.

Completed in 2009, this 4,000 horsepower ship is equally at home on the Riviera or in Miami.

We think Unbridled looks great in crystal blue waters.

And with the onboard water sports equipment, she becomes a moving marina.

When you get tired, just pull up to the ship and come aboard for a snack.

This deck looks to be ideal for some sunbathing.

A tropical drink up here after a long day on the water seems to be a great idea.

On the lower decks, Unbridled takes on a very traditional, luxurious, feel.

Lower deck seating appears regal enough to host a black tie gala.

And traditional artwork in this dining area drives home the formality of the lower deck.

With predominantly white surfaces, this stateroom is not a place for anybody with dirty shoes.

Once again, we have been astounded by the amazing bathrooms. Just look at the expanses of marble.

But here's a ship with some incredible design.

