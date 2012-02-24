YACHT OF THE WEEK: This $46 Million Superyacht Can Go From LA to Tokyo On One Tank Of Fuel

Photo: via Boat International

The 191-foot superyacht Unbridled is now available for purchase by a lucky person with $46 million to spare.With a range of just under 7,000 miles (that’s 5,900 nautical miles for the seafarers out there) from her 34,000 gallon tank, Unbridled can make the journey from Los Angeles to Tokyo on one tank of fuel and still have some miles to spare.



But that does not mean she is outfitted solely for long haul journeys.

Unbridled has luxurious appointments throughout and also comes with a number of fun toys, including jet skis, wakeboards, and a small Hobie Catamaran sailboat.

Completed in 2009, this 4,000 horsepower ship is equally at home on the Riviera or in Miami.

(via Boat International)

