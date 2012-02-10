YACHT OF THE WEEK: This $44 Million Superyacht Is Perfect For A Water Sports Fanatic

Travis Okulski
Yacht of the Week 2/9

Photo: Superyachts.com

The 147 foot superyacht Helix has been made available for sale just $44 million (via superyachts.com).As with most superyachts, the high price also buys incredible luxury. Helix can accommodate up to 12 guests in supreme luxury.

Each stateroom has its own ensuite bathroom and there is a jacuzzi on the upper deck for some prime sunbathing time.

But the best part of the yacht is the unique, extendable platform that adds almost 12 feet of length to the back of the yacht. It is the perfect place to hangout and launch the plethora of toys that are held on board the ship.

Helix is also (relatively) quick and should have a fantastic range. While she has 2,100 horsepower, she can also hold 8,800 gallons of fuel. That should make for quite an expensive fill up.

With sailboats, waverunners, wakeboards, snorkel gear, and more on board, Helix is the ultimate choice for the yachtsman who wants to have some fun in the sun.

The extending platform on the back can be the perfect place to launch toys or dive off for a quick swim.

Once on board, light colours and wood abound.

The clean lines of the exterior are maintained on the lower decks.

Unlike many recent yachts we've featured, this one has a distinctly white colour theme.

The lower decks have wide windows and plenty of space to stretch out and relax.

This table has an ok view...

The interior is a fine place to hang out when the weather is not quite up to snuff.

The staterooms all have a uniform design with varying sizes.

But, of course, the master suite is far larger and more opulent than the rest. This is a place we would love to call home.

In the evening, the upper decks take on some gentle lighting.

We really like the covered area for the dinner table. Seems like the perfect place to enjoy a quick meal during the day.

Now take a look at something decidedly vintage.

YACHT OF THE WEEK: For $3.3 Million You Can Own A Piece Of Sailing History >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.