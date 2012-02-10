YACHT OF THE WEEK: This $44 Million Superyacht Is Perfect For A Water Sports Fanatic

Photo: Superyachts.com

The 147 foot superyacht Helix has been made available for sale just $44 million (via superyachts.com).As with most superyachts, the high price also buys incredible luxury. Helix can accommodate up to 12 guests in supreme luxury.



Each stateroom has its own ensuite bathroom and there is a jacuzzi on the upper deck for some prime sunbathing time.

But the best part of the yacht is the unique, extendable platform that adds almost 12 feet of length to the back of the yacht. It is the perfect place to hangout and launch the plethora of toys that are held on board the ship.

Helix is also (relatively) quick and should have a fantastic range. While she has 2,100 horsepower, she can also hold 8,800 gallons of fuel. That should make for quite an expensive fill up.

With sailboats, waverunners, wakeboards, snorkel gear, and more on board, Helix is the ultimate choice for the yachtsman who wants to have some fun in the sun.

