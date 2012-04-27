YACHT OF THE WEEK: This 281-Foot, $215 Million Yacht Is The Perfect Billionaire's Toy

Photo: via Boat International

After bringing you the news that the 281-foot megayacht Cakewalk was listed for sale nearly one year ago, it still hasn’t been picked up by a lucky new owner.At the time, the yacht was listed for $215 million. Obviously, that is a steep price for anyone, even a billionaire, to pay. But Cakewalk, which was commissioned by private equity king Charles Gallagher, is certainly worth it.



With four decks, room for 14 guests and 26 crew members, along with a huge range, Cakewalk is the perfect yacht for a travelling member of the super rich.

The price on the current listing has been removed, which makes us think there may be some room for negotiation in the price.

