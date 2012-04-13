YACHT OF THE WEEK: This 240-Foot Yacht Is The Perfect Way To Go On Vacation With 30 Friends

Photo: via Boat International

If you buy a 130-foot yacht, one complaint may be that there is only enough room for 15 additional guests.Luckily, the buyer of the 240-foot RM Elegant won’t have to worry about that, as it can fit 30 people in supreme comfort.



With 14 total staterooms, this is more like a cruise ship than a personal yacht. The three waverunners will keep passengers entertained, while the 4,500 horsepower will get your guests where they want to go in no time.

This beautiful ship was completed in 2005. If you have to ask how much it is, you definitely cannot afford it.

(via Boat International)

