YACHT OF THE WEEK: This $17 Million, 155 Foot Yacht Has Truly Unbelievable Bathrooms

Photo: superyachts.com

The superyacht Ellix Too has been made available for sale for just $17.2 million (Edmiston via superyachts.com).This luxury masterpiece has room for 12 guests in six staterooms and additional quarters where nine crew members can take a load off. All of this opulence is held on four separate decks.



Ellix Too was built in 2004 and then totally refitted in 2011, making her one of the newest luxury ships at any marina.

One very cool feature is a modern stabilisation system. This stops the ship from rolling and swaying, making for an extraordinarily smooth journey. It should also help reduce seasickness.

On board, there are jet skis to keep the fun going even when passengers aren’t onboard.

Her good looks are comprised of steel and aluminium and was penned by noted designer Walter Franchini.

Of all the features on yachts, we find ourselves constantly amazed at the opulence of the bathrooms. This vessel is no exception.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.