YACHT OF THE WEEK: Take The Riviera By Storm With This $57 Million Superyacht

Photo: via Boat International
If you are planning a trip to Monaco this weekend for the forthcoming Grand Prix but don’t yet have a way to get there, have we got the yacht for you. The 182 foot superyacht Issana is available to buy for $57 million.
Over the weekend, many of the world’s largest yachts will be docking on the French Riviera for the party that is the Monaco Grand Prix.
While Issana is certainly not the largest or most expensive yacht out there, she will definitely fit right in among Monaco’s opulent surroundings.
We love the exterior. For some reason we think it looks modern with a retro touch. Perhaps it's the expanses of dark glass.
Up top, a hot tub is perfectly placed to enjoy action on the water or to see F1 cars racing in the streets.
While this bright green is actually quite tropical. We really dig the aquamarine stripe on the side.
