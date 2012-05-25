YACHT OF THE WEEK: Take The Riviera By Storm With This $57 Million Superyacht

Photo: via Boat International

If you are planning a trip to Monaco this weekend for the forthcoming Grand Prix but don’t yet have a way to get there, have we got the yacht for you. The 182 foot superyacht Issana is available to buy for $57 million.



Over the weekend, many of the world’s largest yachts will be docking on the French Riviera for the party that is the Monaco Grand Prix.

While Issana is certainly not the largest or most expensive yacht out there, she will definitely fit right in among Monaco’s opulent surroundings.

