YACHT OF THE WEEK: Take The Family On A Cruise On The $39 Million 'Were Dreams'

Take The Family On A Cruise On The $39 Million 'Were Dreams'

Alex Davies
Photo: Ocean Independence

Built in 2008, the “Were Dreams” is the perfect yacht for a family cruise. With large cabins separated by sliding walls, parents and children have their privacy but are never too far apart.

The yacht is 172 feet long and has a top speed of 15.5 knots. It is listed for sale by Ocean Independence, for €29,500,000 ($38,782,255).

The sun deck has plenty of space for hanging out.

And shade for those who want to avoid sunburns.

There's space for eating on the bridge deck, below it.

Of course, there's a large lounge area inside.

It's the perfect spot for rainy days and chilly nights.

This room is inside, but gets more sunlight than the main lounge.

There's a hot tub for relaxing in.

On warm nights, have a drink here.

There's room for 11 guests on board, with a crew of 13.

The stateroom has a sliding wall that divides the bedroom and a lounge.

The lounge has space to work and relax in privacy.

The bathroom has a Jacuzzi bath, shower, bidet, and his and her sinks.

There's plenty of room for a large wardrobe.

Four guest cabins are found on the lower deck.

A double cabin also has a sliding door.

It's great for families.

There are four decks.

The main and lower decks house the cabins.

The sun and bridge decks have room for relaxing.

Like any good yacht, the 'Were Dreams' comes with toys.

It's waiting for a new owner in the south of France.

Looking for something bigger?

