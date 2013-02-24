YACHT OF THE WEEK: Take It Easy On The Gorgeous, $32.8 Million 'Madsummer'

Photo: Moran Yachts
The “Madsummer” is not the world’s speediest yacht, but buying a yacht is about enjoying oneself, not hurrying from A to B.The six finely decorated, well-lit staterooms provide space for 12 guests on board, who can choose to dine inside, or one one of two decks,
The yacht was built by Feadship, in Holland, in 2008, which Chris Callahan at Moran Yachts notes is at the top of the field.
Judging by the quality of the craftsmanship on board, we think he’s right.
At port in Miami, the Madsummer is listed for sale by Moran Yachts, for €24.95 million ($32.8 million).
The yacht's main dining table is located on the main deck. It doesn't look like there's room for 12 people at the table.
If the sun gets too strong, there are lounge chairs under a retractable awning, at the rear of the yacht.
There's also SCUBA equipment, an inflatable trampoline, an inflatable water slide, paddle boards, and wake boards.
There are a few seats in the wheelhouse, but whoever's at the controls is stuck with something less comfortable.
The master suite is located forward, on the main deck. The hallway's colourful touch is echoed above the headboard of the king size bed.
