YACHT OF THE WEEK: Take It Easy On The Gorgeous, $32.8 Million 'Madsummer'

Photo: Moran Yachts

The “Madsummer” is not the world’s speediest yacht, but buying a yacht is about enjoying oneself, not hurrying from A to B.The six finely decorated, well-lit staterooms provide space for 12 guests on board, who can choose to dine inside, or one one of two decks,



The yacht was built by Feadship, in Holland, in 2008, which Chris Callahan at Moran Yachts notes is at the top of the field.

Judging by the quality of the craftsmanship on board, we think he’s right.

At port in Miami, the Madsummer is listed for sale by Moran Yachts, for €24.95 million ($32.8 million).

