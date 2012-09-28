YACHT OF THE WEEK: For $5.5 Million, Relax On The Plush 'Tranquility'

When it comes to buying a motor yacht, it’s all about luxury and relaxation. Few yachts offer the same level of comfort as the 131-foot Tranquility, with plush sofas and chairs everywhere you look.The yacht was built in 1995 by Hatteras Yachts and given a total makeover in 2007, including new mechanical systems, electronics, furniture and interior decorations.

Compared to other yachts we have featured, the Tranquility is a bargain: The asking price is $5.5 million.

Everything on board is built to be spacious and comfortable.

The hot tub provides great views.

Enjoy a meal while seated on a sofa.

Or take a chair to look out over the water.

Even the chairs at the dinner table look comfortable.

And the lounge is just a few steps away.

It features a long sectional sofa and a few armchairs.

The skylounge was totally refit in 2007.

Spend time outside lounging in the sun.

Or grill up some hamburgers for lunch.

There's room for 10 guests on board, and a crew of four.

There are five staterooms.

One features twin beds.

This bathroom features a large, glass shower.

It also has a dizzying number of mirrors.

The yacht is powered by two Detroit Diesel engines that produce 2,400 hp.

That's good for a top speed of 22 knots.

