YACHT OF THE WEEK: The Penny Mae Is An $11 Million Bargain

Alex Davies
Photo: International Yacht Collection

Yachts are the domain of the wealthy, but that does not mean it’s impossible to get a good deal. We’ve featured yachts worth more than $60 million, but here’s one that cuts down the price without skimping on luxuries.

With room for 12 guest and a crew of eight, the Penny Mae has an $11.4 million price tag and more than enough features to keep anyone happy at sea.

The Penny Mae was built in 2004 and refit in 2009.

The yacht measures 138 feet from bow to stern.

It comes with a 38-foot Novurania.

Plus equipment for water skiing, wakeboarding, and other fun.

Relax at speeds up to 19 knots.

Guests can join the captain and enjoy great views from the pilothouse.

Or spend time in the hot tub.

Automatic doors divide the main salon from the aft deck.

The main salon's media centre offers 800 movie titles.

There's also satellite HDTV, an Xbox and a Play Station 3.

The salon has a bar as well.

The office space is a nice spot to get away from the television and get some work done.

The dining area has a table that seats twelve.

Meals are prepared in the galley, fully loaded with commercial equipment.

The master suite includes an office, and a spa and steam room.

This looks like a good spot for a cup of coffee.

The VIP stateroom has a spa bath as well.

The twin bed stateroom is stocked with old books.

The sky lounge has a full bar and a flatscreen television.

