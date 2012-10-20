YACHT OF THE WEEK: The Ornate 'Reverie' Has Room For 24 And Is On Sale For $55 Million

Photo: Ocean Independence

With a yacht like this, there’s no need ever to come ashore. The huge ‘Reverie’ has room for 24 guests, plus a crew of 27.



Spread throughout the six decks are a pizza parlor, conference room, beauty salon, steam room, massage room, and large gym.

So it’s no surprise that Ocean Independence has put the Italian-made yacht on sale for a whopping $55 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.