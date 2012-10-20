YACHT OF THE WEEK: The Ornate 'Reverie' Has Room For 24 And Is On Sale For $55 Million

Alex Davies
Photo: Ocean Independence

With a yacht like this, there’s no need ever to come ashore. The huge ‘Reverie’ has room for 24 guests, plus a crew of 27.

Spread throughout the six decks are a pizza parlor, conference room, beauty salon, steam room, massage room, and large gym.

So it’s no surprise that Ocean Independence has put the Italian-made yacht on sale for a whopping $55 million.

Built in 2000, it still looks good today.

It's an especially long yacht: From bow to stern, it measures an impressive 230 feet.

It's tall as well: there are six decks.

An elevator connects them all.

The swim platform is accessed via the aft deck.

The gym is stocked with modern equipment and features full height glass windows that offer panoramic views.

The owner's personal veranda is aft, on one of the yacht's upper levels.

It has a Jacuzzi that fits 12, and lounge chairs for sunbathing.

There are other outdoor areas for lounging.

The aft deck is uncluttered to accommodate aerobic exercising; this one is for relaxing in comfort.

The owners suite cabin has two writing desks and two chaise lounges.

Its accompanying his and her bathrooms are huge.

There are seven other cabins for guests, plus accommodations for the crew.

The ornate main salon has seating for 18, plus an electric fireplace and a baby grand piano.

The lavish dining room has a table that seats 20.

There are other, less formal spots for meals as well.

