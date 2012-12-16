YACHT OF THE WEEK: Take The Family Cruising On The $1.85 Million Lady Laura

Photo: International Yacht Collection

Yachts may be great for Bond villains and the like, but they are at their best when they can take the family out on the water for some vacation.The “Lady Laura” may be the ultimate family yacht, with room for nine guests and lots of open communal spaces.



The 98-foot yacht was built in 1992, and thoroughly renovated in 2008. And compared to most luxury yachts, the $1.85 million asking price is a pittance.

