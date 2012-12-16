YACHT OF THE WEEK: Take The Family Cruising On The $1.85 Million Lady Laura

Alex Davies
lady laura yacht

Photo: International Yacht Collection

Yachts may be great for Bond villains and the like, but they are at their best when they can take the family out on the water for some vacation.The “Lady Laura” may be the ultimate family yacht, with room for nine guests and lots of open communal spaces.

The 98-foot yacht was built in 1992, and thoroughly renovated in 2008. And compared to most luxury yachts, the $1.85 million asking price is a pittance.

The 2008 renovation cost $300,000.

It comes with a 26-foot tender, with twin 225hp Yamaha engines.

The aft deck is a bit small, but there's enough room to relax on the sofa.

It offers easy access to the water.

There's a kitchen on board, and a breakfast table next to large windows.

It has plenty of counter space as well.

This guest stateroom is the smallest cabin on the yacht.

It has three twin beds.

The master stateroom is significantly more spacious.

It has its own bathroom.

The VIP stateroom has two full beds.

The salon has armchairs in front of the bar, an unusual decorating move.

The pilothouse can be accessed by two different staircases.

There's seating available behind the captain.

The yacht's most impressive feature is its large flybridge.

It's colorfully decorated.

There's a small bar as well as a table.

Overall, this is a yacht built for family fun.

