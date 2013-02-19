YACHT OF THE WEEK: For $33.75 Million, Own The Luxurious, Speedy 'Harmony'

Photo: Moran Yachts
Most luxury yachts are pretty slow, with top speeds under 20 mph. For those who want to spend a relaxing vacation while also getting somewhere on time, there’s Harmony.The luxury yacht has room for 12 guests in 6 staterooms, and is staffed by a crew of 12, with accommodations below deck.
All the decks are accessible via an elevator, and there’s a lot of room on the 164-foot yacht to relax.
Unlike many high-end yachts, there’s nothing tacky about the Harmony: The decorations are luxurious, but elegant.
Harmony is listed for sale by Moran Yachts, for $33.75 million.
It can reach a top speed of 23 knots (26.47 mph) and cruise at 20 knots (23 mph), pretty speedy for such a large boat.
The VIP lounge has a large screen television and a card-playing table, plus comfortable couches and armchairs.
