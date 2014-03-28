YACHT OF THE WEEK: Bask On The Luxurious 'Kismet II' For A Cool $US1.65 Million A Week

Benjamin Zhang
Kismet II RenderingMoran Yacht & Ship

The Kismet II, a brand new 308-foot megayacht complete with elevator, helipad, and spa is set to launch in September of this year.

The yacht, currently under construction at Lurssen Shipyard in Bremen, Germany, will have a relaxing top speed of 17 knots. She will feature 6 cabins, a crew of 28 and a maximum of 12 guests.

While photographs are not yet available, these official renderings give us a good idea of the kind opulence in store of those who will be fortunate enough to charter her.

According to the Kismet II’s broker, Moran Yacht & Ship, she will be available for charter immediately upon launch to cruise the Caribbean and the Mediterranean for a cool $US1.65 million per week.

The Kismet II's exterior is the latest in a long line of gorgeous works by famed designer Espen Oeino.

The Kismet II's plush interior is the work of Reymond Langton.

Take a moment to enjoy the opulence of the foyer.

Enjoy a delicious meal in this magnificent dining area.

Have a relaxing massage or take advantage of the yacht's available helicopter, jet-skis or seabob.

Or go for a ride on the stationary bike.

Take in the ocean views from the bedroom.

Or take a nap.

In addition to fireplaces and Bond movies playing on the flatscreen, the Kismet II also features a cinema, piano, barbecue and swimming pool.

Prefer the skies??

