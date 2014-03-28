YACHT OF THE WEEK: Bask On The Luxurious 'Kismet II' For A Cool $US1.65 Million A Week

The Kismet II, a brand new 308-foot megayacht complete with elevator, helipad, and spa is set to launch in September of this year.
The yacht, currently under construction at Lurssen Shipyard in Bremen, Germany, will have a relaxing top speed of 17 knots. She will feature 6 cabins, a crew of 28 and a maximum of 12 guests.
While photographs are not yet available, these official renderings give us a good idea of the kind opulence in store of those who will be fortunate enough to charter her.
According to the Kismet II’s broker, Moran Yacht & Ship, she will be available for charter immediately upon launch to cruise the Caribbean and the Mediterranean for a cool $US1.65 million per week.
The Kismet II's exterior is the latest in a long line of gorgeous works by famed designer Espen Oeino.
In addition to fireplaces and Bond movies playing on the flatscreen, the Kismet II also features a cinema, piano, barbecue and swimming pool.
