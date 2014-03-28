YACHT OF THE WEEK: Bask On The Luxurious 'Kismet II' For A Cool $US1.65 Million A Week

The Kismet II, a brand new 308-foot megayacht complete with elevator, helipad, and spa is set to launch in September of this year.

The yacht, currently under construction at Lurssen Shipyard in Bremen, Germany, will have a relaxing top speed of 17 knots. She will feature 6 cabins, a crew of 28 and a maximum of 12 guests.

While photographs are not yet available, these official renderings give us a good idea of the kind opulence in store of those who will be fortunate enough to charter her.

According to the Kismet II’s broker, Moran Yacht & Ship, she will be available for charter immediately upon launch to cruise the Caribbean and the Mediterranean for a cool $US1.65 million per week.

