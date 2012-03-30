YACHT OF THE WEEK: Duran Duran Would Be Right At Home On This $25 Million '80s Yacht

Photo: via Boat International

Built in 1987, the 216-foot yacht Yaakun is the epitome of the 1980s. And it can now be bought for the bargain basement price of $25 million.She is the largest yacht to ever leave the Nicolini Shipyard in Ancona, Italy and was delivered to the former leader of Qatar under the name Al Menwar.



As far as we’re concerned, Yaakun‘s design, both inside and out, is the definition of 80’s chic. In a rare twist, this yacht hasn’t actually been updated since it left the shipyard 25 years ago.

Since she has a massive interior and a great cruising range, Yaakun‘s current owner actually used her for a circumnavigation of the globe.

But if Huey Lewis or Simon LeBon are looking for a new yacht, they might feel right at home here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.