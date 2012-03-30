YACHT OF THE WEEK: Duran Duran Would Be Right At Home On This $25 Million '80s Yacht

Travis Okulski
Yacht of the Week 3/29

Photo: via Boat International

Built in 1987, the 216-foot yacht Yaakun is the epitome of the 1980s. And it can now be bought for the bargain basement price of $25 million.She is the largest yacht to ever leave the Nicolini Shipyard in Ancona, Italy and was delivered to the former leader of Qatar under the name Al Menwar.

As far as we’re concerned, Yaakun‘s design, both inside and out, is the definition of 80’s chic. In a rare twist, this yacht hasn’t actually been updated since it left the shipyard 25 years ago.

Since she has a massive interior and a great cruising range, Yaakun‘s current owner actually used her for a circumnavigation of the globe.

But if Huey Lewis or Simon LeBon are looking for a new yacht, they might feel right at home here.

No matter what decade the yacht thinks it is in, this view will never get old.

It looks like the stern is a great place to have a relaxing dinner.

From the colour scheme to the tiled ceiling, the interior screams 1980s.

The wood paneling and velour upholstery is a nice period touch.

The dining room is a perfect place for a formal meal.

The wood on this part of the ship actually reminds us of a humidor. The artwork looks good during the day, but might be a bit scary at night.

The galley has a lot of stainless steel, which makes it look more modern that it really is.

Bathrooms on ships usually impress us, but this one is just ok. The carpeted floors are a worry.

These staterooms are definitely sizable.

However, the colour scheme here may be too loud to be able to sleep.

Want something a bit more peaceful?

YACHT OF THE WEEK: This Zen-Inspired Yacht Will Help You Gain Inner Peace For Just $28.5 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.