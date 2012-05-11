YACHT OF THE WEEK: A Charming 1930s Yacht That Was Part Of World War II Can Be Yours For $17 Million

Photo: via Boat International

There are a number of modern yachts on the market that feature classical design influences.But this yacht, RS Eden, is classically designed because she actually lived through those decades. Finished in 1930, RS Eden looks like she would at home with the Great Gatsby onboard sipping a Mojito.



She even has an epic history. RS Eden was called into service by the Navy during World War II. The current owner acquired RS Eden in 2005 and spent two years restoring her to the current condition.

While the looks are authentic, the navigation and electronics have been updated to modern standards.

It’s a unique combination of the classic and the new, and she can be yours for just $17.25 million.

(via Boat International)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.