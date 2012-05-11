YACHT OF THE WEEK: A Charming 1930s Yacht That Was Part Of World War II Can Be Yours For $17 Million

Travis Okulski
Photo: via Boat International

There are a number of modern yachts on the market that feature classical design influences.But this yacht, RS Eden, is classically designed because she actually lived through those decades. Finished in 1930, RS Eden looks like she would at home with the Great Gatsby onboard sipping a Mojito.

She even has an epic history. RS Eden was called into service by the Navy during World War II. The current owner acquired RS Eden in 2005 and spent two years restoring her to the current condition.

While the looks are authentic, the navigation and electronics have been updated to modern standards.

It’s a unique combination of the classic and the new, and she can be yours for just $17.25 million.

From the outside, RS Eden almost looks like a classic riverboat.

The upper deck has a 1930s feel to it.

On the bridge, a classic wooden wheel is juxtaposed with modern electronics.

The light tones have a preppy, country club type look to them.

We love this dining room.

Since it's an older ship, we don't expect there to be any computers allowed in this office.

This stateroom feels like a summer beach cottage.

The bathrooms aren't ornate like other yachts, but we do like this understated approach.

Each stateroom is unique. The darker wood seems more prominent in this room.

The lighter theme really opens this room up.

She has six staterooms and space for 11 guests, so there is the opportunity to bring all of your friends on a classic journey.

