YACHT OF THE WEEK: Spread Out In Style On The $49.5 Million 'Harbour Island'

Photo: Ocean Independence

For a real luxury cruise, you need a lot of space. The ‘Harbour Island’ provides it, and more.



At 180 feet long, it features three decks and five levels, with room for 14 guests, including two master suites and two VIP suites.

There’s also a skylounge, a split level sun deck, a large living room, and space for a crew of 14 to keep everything running.

The yacht, to be displayed at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show later this month, is on sale by Ocean Independence for $49.5 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.