YACHT OF THE WEEK: Spread Out In Style On The $49.5 Million 'Harbour Island'

Alex Davies
harbour island luxury yacht sales

Photo: Ocean Independence

For a real luxury cruise, you need a lot of space. The ‘Harbour Island’ provides it, and more.

At 180 feet long, it features three decks and five levels, with room for 14 guests, including two master suites and two VIP suites.

There’s also a skylounge, a split level sun deck, a large living room, and space for a crew of 14 to keep everything running.

The yacht, to be displayed at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show later this month, is on sale by Ocean Independence for $49.5 million.

The yacht has five levels.

A split level sundeck features an infinity pool.

The 180-foot yacht has room for 14 guests in six staterooms.

One master stateroom offers a 270-degree panoramic view.

Both master staterooms have his and her baths.

The VIP staterooms, below deck, have king size beds.

And his and her baths as well.

The large guest stateroom also has a king size bed.

There are two twin staterooms.

Each features a Pullman berth.

The skylounge has a vaulted, 10-foot high ceiling, a 65-inch television, and a 90-inch drop down screen and projector.

There are 20 televisions on board.

The dining room has space for group meals.

There's a nice spot to eat outside as well.

The aft deck has a bar and couches.

Enjoy a bottle of champagne in the hot tub with a view.

Pipe in music from the ship's sound system to the pilot house.

The 'Harbour Island' comes wtih two motor boats, 14 sets of snorkelling gear, and two three-person Waverunners.

Looking for something less expensive?

