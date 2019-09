Photo: International Yacht Collection

The Lady Linda is a 187′ yacht newly on sale. Partly designed by former owners Linda and Doug Von Allmen, it’s made for luxury cruising in shallow waters.With four equally sized guest rooms and a master suite, it has room for you and all your friends, but the asking price is a cool $49.8 million.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.