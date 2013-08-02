YACHT OF THE WEEK: The $300 Million 'Nirvana' Is A Billionaire's Dream

This is Nirvana.
Designed by Sam Sorgiovanni and built by Oceano, the ultra-luxurious megayacht made its debut in 2012, and at 290 feet long it’s the 39th-largest yacht in the world. It can go up to 22 miles per hour (about 19.5 knots maximum speed).
The “spectacular trans-Pacific cruiser” has also just won Boat International Media’s prestigious award for Best Exterior Design & Styling. Among its insane amenities are a reptile room, on-board spa and fitness centre, interior elevator, and helicopter pad.
The asking price is a cool 230 million euros (about $305,348,000).
At 290 feet long, the ship is enormous and has six decks, all of which are connected by a main stairwell as well as an amazing glass elevator.
Chameleons, lizards, exotic turtles, and water dragons all live on the boat...securely held within a glass reptile house.
The Nirvana can hold enough food, water, and fuel to make a nonstop trans-Pacific voyage in complete comfort and luxury. Someone will be very lucky to own this yacht.
