YACHT OF THE WEEK: Cross The Ocean On The Modern $21 Million 'Streamline'

Photo: International Yacht Collection

When you spend millions of dollars on a luxury yacht, you do not want to be confined to a single region. With the “Streamline,” you won’t be: Its 85,000-liter fuel tanks provide a range of more than 4,000 miles.That’s more than enough to cross the Atlantic, or spend an entire vacation on the open water.



The yacht, built in 2009, has a lap pool, an elevator, and enough room for 10 guests. There’s a large master stateroom and guest accommodations that can be arranged to feature three, four, or five cabins.

It is listed for sale by International Yacht Collection for €15.9 million ($21 million).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.