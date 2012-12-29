YACHT OF THE WEEK: Cross The Ocean On The Modern $21 Million 'Streamline'

Alex Davies
streamline yacht

Photo: International Yacht Collection

When you spend millions of dollars on a luxury yacht, you do not want to be confined to a single region. With the “Streamline,” you won’t be: Its 85,000-liter fuel tanks provide a range of more than 4,000 miles.That’s more than enough to cross the Atlantic, or spend an entire vacation on the open water.

The yacht, built in 2009, has a lap pool, an elevator, and enough room for 10 guests. There’s a large master stateroom and guest accommodations that can be arranged to feature three, four, or five cabins.

It is listed for sale by International Yacht Collection for €15.9 million ($21 million).

For those who don't want to swim in the ocean, there's a lap pool on board.

There's a sofa just a few steps away from the lap pool for post-workout relaxation.

The spacious sun deck has room for everyone on board to sunbathe.

There's space outside to eat and relax, too.

The aft exterior deck can be accessed via the sky lounge.

The main saloon is minimally but comfortably decorated.

The sky lounge, on the upper deck, is sleek and minimalistic.

There are lots of stripes on the floor and walls.

Together, they evoke the streamlined quality that gives the yacht its name.

The master stateroom has a king size bed and an ensuite bathroom.

It has its own seating areas as well.

The other cabins are on the lower deck, along with the crew accommodations.

The kitchen is sleekly designed and stocked with modern appliances.

The Zodiac tender is housed in the yacht's garage.

Powering the 'Streamline' are two MTU 12v4000M71 engines.

They produce enough power for the 470 ton yacht to cruise at 14 knots (16.1 mph).

The 'Streamline' sails under the Cayman Islands flag.

At port in Monaco, it comes with an asking price of €15.9 million ($21 million).

