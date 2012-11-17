YACHT OF THE WEEK: Cruise Around Florida On The $12.9 Million 'D'Natalin'

Alex Davies
D'NATALIN yacht of the week

Photo: International Yacht Collection

For cruising around Florida, there’s no better way to go than a yacht. And as far as luxury sailing is concerned, the D’Natalin is an especially classy mode of transportation.The yacht, built by Delta Design Group, is 151 feet long. Its two Caterpillar engines are good for a cruising speed of 13 knots (15 mph).

The D’Natalin is on sale for $12.9 million, on International Yacht Collection.

Built in 1996, the D'Natalin has room for 10 guests and a crew of 10.

There's room for all the guests on board at the table in the dining room.

Seating in the main salon is centered around a round coffee table.

There's a full wet bar, not far away.

Double glass doors lead to the aft deck.

The aft deck offers a great view of the water.

But the couches are best for watching television.

A small round table has room for four.

The master suite is located on the main deck.

It has a king size bed, walk-in closet, and full entertainment system.

The accompanying study has a burl wood inlay desk, with bookshelves built in.

The his and hers bathroom has a bidet, Jacuzzi tub, and stall shower.

The other rooms are accessed via the guest accommodation foyer.

Both VIP staterooms have king size beds, as does the fourth stateroom. The fifth has two twin beds.

The Pilothouse has lots of seating for guests.

It's accessible via the sky lounge deck.

The sky lounge is nicely decorated, but could use a newer television.

The sky lounge deck looks like a nice place for a quick meal.

And there's a table for more relaxed meals.

The sun deck has a 6-person Jacuzzi, wet bar, and three pilot chairs.

The D'Natalin is currently at harbor in Ft Lauderdale, Florida.

Looking for a more famous yacht?

