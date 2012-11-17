YACHT OF THE WEEK: Cruise Around Florida On The $12.9 Million 'D'Natalin'

Photo: International Yacht Collection

For cruising around Florida, there’s no better way to go than a yacht. And as far as luxury sailing is concerned, the D’Natalin is an especially classy mode of transportation.The yacht, built by Delta Design Group, is 151 feet long. Its two Caterpillar engines are good for a cruising speed of 13 knots (15 mph).



The D’Natalin is on sale for $12.9 million, on International Yacht Collection.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.