This New Super Yacht Will Have Its Own Functioning Volcano

This new generation of super yacht by Yacht Island Design will be its own 259 foot tropical island with a cascading waterfall and a functioning volcano.



Able to accommodate 10 guests and travel at 15 knots the ship’s price and release date have yet to be announced (via Daily Mail).

Photo: Yacht Island Design

Photo: Yacht Island Design

Photo: Yacht Island Design

Photo: Yacht Island Design

Photo: Yacht Island Design

