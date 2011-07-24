This New Super Yacht Will Have Its Own Functioning Volcano

This new generation of super yacht by Yacht Island Design will be its own 259 foot tropical island with a cascading waterfall and a functioning volcano.
Able to accommodate 10 guests and travel at 15 knots the ship’s price and release date have yet to be announced (via Daily Mail).
Photo: Yacht Island Design
Photo: Yacht Island Design
Photo: Yacht Island Design
Photo: Yacht Island Design
Photo: Yacht Island Design
