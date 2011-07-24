This New Super Yacht Will Have Its Own Functioning Volcano

Robert Johnson

This new generation of super yacht by Yacht Island Design will be its own 259 foot tropical island with a cascading waterfall and a functioning volcano.

Able to accommodate 10 guests and travel at 15 knots the ship’s price and release date have yet to be announced (via Daily Mail).

Island yacht

Photo: Yacht Island Design

