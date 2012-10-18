Australian Yacht Designer Joe Adams Killed In The Philippines

Shot from the Rolex Sydney-Hobart race 2012

Australian yacht designer Joe Adams was found dead in his Philippines home on Monday, The Australian is reporting.The 81-year-old’s death is being investigated by the local police.



Adams was the designer of the 1973 Sydney-Hobart yacht race winner, Helsal. He also became famous for his eponymous Adams 10 meter-class yacht.

He moved from Australia to the Alpa Village in Baguio city, a region popular with expatriates in the Philippines.

Adams was allegedly hacked to death in his home, according to a report by the Associated Press. Wounds on his hands suggest he tried to fight off his attacker(s), and that the weapon of choice was a machete. Adams was killed anywhere between late Sunday and early Monday, and was last seen walking his recently let-go Filipino maid home, as he could no longer afford to employ her.

Adams lived alone after separating from his third wife. None of his valuables were taken, although his wallet contained no money when it was found, the Associated Press reports.

