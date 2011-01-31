Oligarch's New Yacht Rains 40 litres Of Champagne Per Minute From The Ceiling

Roman Abramovich’s yacht, The Eclipse

Photo: wikimedia commons

The super-luxury yacht building business is booming, according to SPIEGEL.German shipyards are currently building a record 180-meter yacht for an Arab sheikh, and may be starting construction on a 200-meter yacht.



Yacht makers are also inventing luxury amenities. An unnamed Russian oligarch has ordered a boat that can rain 40 litres of champagne per minute from the ceiling of a large shower.

This represents an upgrade from the water-based RainSky showers currently on the market for $24,000.

Says the head of sales at Germany’s Lürsen shipyard: “We have an unusual situation. Never in the history of Mankind has so much money been available.”

Read more at SPIEGEL >

Don’t Miss: The 20 Richest People Of All Time

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.