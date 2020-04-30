This $12 million yacht looks like a spaceship and can cross the Atlantic twice on a single tank — see inside 'Adastra'

- A sleek, lavish megayacht fit for a Bond villain, called “Adastra,” has hit the market for $US12 million.
- Thanks to its efficient shape and lightweight construction, the yacht can cross the Atlantic twice without refuelling and boasts a total range of around 11,500 miles.
- Adastra has a master bedroom, two guest cabins, and room for six crew members.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Some people can’t simply settle for a regular, run-of-the-mill superyacht like all the other millionaires and billionaires – they need something a bit flashier to set them apart from the crowd.
For those people, there are yachts like Adastra, a sleek, custom-built trimaran that’s currently on the market for a cool $US12 million.
The extravagant vessel – which looks less like a yacht and more like something out of “Star Wars” – is built for exploration, according to Burgess Yachts, which has the boat listed for sale. Due to its streamlined shape and lightweight construction, Adastra can travel across the Atlantic twice over without needing to refuel. Plus, Adastra’s unique design means it can venture into shallow harbours and get up close to islands, unlike most traditional yachts.
But this multimillion-dollar yacht is built for pleasure, too – it sports multiple sunbathing areas, a diving platform, a lavish main room, three cabins for guests, and space for six crew members.
See inside Adastra:
Adastra, a spaceship-like megayacht fit for a Bond villain, has hit the market for $US12 million.
Commissioned in 2012 by shipping tycoon Anto Marden at a cost of at least $US20 million, according to Robb Report, the trimaran yacht was built to cover vast distances and cross oceans.
Source: Robb Report
Thanks to its efficient shape, lightweight construction, and 15,000-litre fuel capacity, Adastra boasts a range of 10,000 nautical miles, or roughly 11,500 miles.
That means the 140-foot ship can cross the Atlantic twice over without having to refuel, and its owner has done just that, he told Robb Report.
Source: Robb Report
Plus, the yacht sits less than four feet below the water line, so it can venture into shallow harbours where traditional yachts can’t.
After spending several years cruising the globe aboard Adastra, Marden is ready to sell the head-turning vessel and give more attention to his other yacht, he told Robb Report.
Source: Robb Report
To keep passengers comfortable on long journeys, Adastra is every bit as luxurious as it is capable.
Inside, there’s a main living space with a wraparound lounge area …
… and panoramic windows.
The yacht features lots of custom materials — including lightweight oak cabinetry — to decrease weight and improve fuel efficiency.
Behind the lounge, there’s a full dining area …
… complete with a kidney-shaped wood table and a pair of skylights.
Toward the back of the interior, there’s a sofa and a bar area.
Below deck, there’s a master suite that spans the full width of the hull.
The master bedroom has a private full bath and desk.
In total, Adastra sleeps up to nine guests …
… along with six crew members.
There’s a second full bathroom below deck as well.
The helm station has seating for two, and is raised up above the rest of the yacht.
On the aft deck, there’s teak flooring and a couple of lounge areas …
… including a full dining setup for meals outside.
The back of Adastra sports a large diving platform and has room for two “tenders,” smaller boats for recreation and for getting to and from port.
A sliding door at the front of the main saloon gives way to a covered lounging area on the bow.
Plus, there’s a tanning area with bean bags for catching some rays. If all that sounds appealing and you’ve got a spare eight figures sitting around, this may be the yacht for you.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.