Silicon Valley's Top Incubator Funds An Unprecedented 60+ Startups In Its Latest Batch

This man wants YOU to start companies

Photo: Bloomberg TV

Y Combinator, the most prominent startup accelerator in Silicon Valley, and probably the world, is going to have 60+ startups in its latest batch, TechCrunch says.That’s more than the 44 startups of the last batch, which was also huge. Y Combinator has also been staffing up. It now has six partners, up from two when Paul Graham founded the company.



Clearly, everyone in Silicon Valley is bullish about the future of startups, and for good reason. And unlike the incubators of the last bubbles, accelerators have a “bubble-proof” business model.

