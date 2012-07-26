Y Combinator Startups Have Raised More Than $1 Billion Combined

Photo: Bloomberg TV

Y Combinator has been helping startups accelerate and get funded for the past seven years. 380 startups have gone through the program, excluding the most recent class.Paul Graham says those 380 startups have raised $1,048,274,000 in venture capital combined.



Some of the big contributors are DropBox, which has raised $257 million and is valued at $4 billion, and Airbnb, which has raised $120 million at a $1 billion + valuation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.