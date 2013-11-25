See The Advice Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, And 8 Other Tech Founders Gave To A Class Of Entrepreneurs

Kyle Russell
Photo: Getty Images

On October 19th 2013, thousands of programmers, engineers and designers joined a lineup of amazing speakers for
Y Combinator‘s Startup School 2013.

The list of speakers included industry heavyweights like Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter and Square’s Jack Dorsey, and venture capitalist Chris Dixon, among others.

Gregory Koberger attended each of their presentations and put together a set of wonderful, illustrated notes using the Paper app for the iPad. He graciously provided high-quality versions of his notes for the benefit of Business Insider readers.

Phil Libin - Evernote

Dan Siroker - Optimizely

Ron Conway - Silicon Valley Angel

Chris Dixon - Andreessen Horowitz

Diane Green - VMWare

Balaji Srinivasan - Counsyl

Chase Adam - Watsi

Jack Dorsey - Twitter, Square

Mark Zuckerberg - Facebook

Nathan Blecharczyk - Airbnb

