Y Combinator Company Frid.ge is Shutting Down

Frid.ge, a group messaging online platform that emerged from Y Combinator last year, is shutting down its product.

Users received the following message last night, thanking them for their support. Frid.ge says it is in the process of making some big changes.

Users have until Tuesday, July 19 at 6 PM ET before all of the accounts are discontinued.

It sounds like Frid.ge is either going through a major pivot or relaunch, not shutting its doors completely.Another (more likely) possibility: it’s getting acquired.



Frid.ge founder Austin Chang says not to worry. “There are good things planned for Frid.ge,” he told us when we inquired.

Frid.ge was in the 2010 Y Combinator class. It raised an $800,000 seed round from Square’s Keith Rabois, Yelp’s Jeremy Stoppelman, Mitch Kapor and Joshua Schachter. As of two months ago, 20,000 private groups had been established on Fridge.

