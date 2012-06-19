Silicon Valley's Most Influential Early Stage Investment Firm Just Hired Two New Partners

Photo: Screenshot
Y Combinator is welcoming two new partners, Kirsty Nathoo and Carolynn Levy.Nathoo will also be the company’s CFO. She’s been working for the startup accelerator for a few years.
Levy was formerly a lawyer at Wilson Sonsini.
There are now 11 Y Combinator partners, three of whom are women (the other is Paul Graham’s wife, Jessica).
