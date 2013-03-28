This Is The Most Innovative Startup From This Year's Y-Combinator Class

Silicon Valley’s most prestigious accelerator Y Combinator just hosted its Demo Day for its Winter 2013 class.



Even though this class was smaller than its previous batches, the talent was just as good.

Out of the 47 startups that presented at YC’s Demo Day, Thalmic Labs really caught our attention.

Thalmic Labs positions its MYO armband as the next generation of gesture control, enabling you to control other devices using your movements, and without the need for a camera.

Many current gesture control technologies like Microsoft’s Xbox Kinect, for example, require you to be in front of a camera. It also forces you to use pre-programmed gestures. But with MYO, it can track even the most subtle gestures.

The armband works by sensing the electrical activity in your muscles to control your computer, video games, or even a drone. But Thalmic has opened up its API so developers can come up with more ways to use MYO.

Already, Thalmic has sold 25,000 MYO devices and brought in $3.7 million in revenue. You can pre-order your own MYO for $149 here.

Check out the video below to see what else you can do with MYO.

