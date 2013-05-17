Big Changes At Y Combinator: One Partner Out, 6 Partners In Including Socialcam And Groupon Founders

QuoraHarjeet Taggar, Y Combinator partnerYesterday, Paul Graham announced some personnel changes at Y Combinator. One of its partners, Harj Tagger, is leaving to found a company after he does some travelling. In his place, Y Combinator has hired Kevin Hale, designer and founder of Wufoo.



In addition, four part-time partners are coming on board. Michael Seibel, who sold his mobile video startup Socialcam to Autodesk for $60 million, is among the new partners. Groupon founder Andrew Mason is too. They’re joined by Hipmunk and Reddit co-founder Steve Huffman, and App.net founder Dalton Caldwell.

Y Combinator was launched in 2005 and it has helped launch successful startups such as Airbnb and Dropbox. It now has 10 partners and eight part-time partners.

