An Australian Beer Company Is Turning This Deserted Island Into A Paradise For Dudes

Photo: XXXX Island

The Australian beer company XXXX is planning to lease out a 15-acre island in the Great Barrier Reef to contestants selected at promotional events, according to travel website Jaunted.The company will be offering vacations on the island, Pumpkin Island, to groups of four for the next three years. And while of course, this is directed towards men, or “mates,” as the company says, women are not excluded.



At the moment, the island is pretty much deserted. XXXX is taking suggestions for how best to turn the island “into the ultimate destination for mates’ trips.”

If they like your idea enough, you could be one of the first chosen to go to the island to test it out.

Some ideas have included a one hole golf course, a microbrewery, and a flying fox luggage conveyor.

And they say to keep your suggestions simple. We suggest anything where you could enjoy a cold beer afterward (or during).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.