Brand Owners Need To Protect Against The .XXX

The adult industry demonstrates against the XXX domain

With the summer heading into its final weeks, brand owners need to begin to think about which brand names they will opt-out of registering for the .XXX top level domain name (TLD) Sunrise B launch. As most people are aware, the .XXX registry will be the first TLD targeted at the adult entertainment industry. Trademark owners outside of this industry that want to safeguard their marks from being used with a .XXX web address can do so during Sunrise B, where they can apply for their mark to be “opted-out.”



The ICM Registry, the company behind the .XXX domain, will allow brand owners a 50 day “sunrise period” from September 7 through October 28, so brand owners outside of the adult entertainment community will need to wake up from their summer slumber and decide how many of their top brands they will want to protect with the opt-out provision.

The ICM Registry will verify that the brand owner applying to opt-out has a valid trademark registration and then, upon approval, will preclude the mark’s character-string from the registry. This will mean that there will be no website or email for the protected BRAND.XXX. The character string will be directed to a standard page indicating only that the string is blocked from use through ICM’s Rights Protection program and will be blocked from registration. The corresponding “Whois” information will contain standard ICM Registry contact details, so no one can tell whether it is the IP owner or another organisation that has blocked the term. Brand owners will not own the .XXX registration, but will have bought the right to have their term excluded from registration. This blocking registration will cost between $200 and $300 per trademark and will run for the length of ICM’s contract with ICANN (at least 10 years).

After Sunrise B ends, there will be two more phases; the Landrush period and the General Availability period. The Landrush period will run for approximately 18 days starting on November 8, 2011. During this limited period, only those members of the adult sponsored community can apply for .XXX domain names. Apart from being a member of the adult sponsored community, there are no trademark or pre-ownership rights requirements during this phase of the launch.

The General Availability period will begin December 6, 2011, during which .XXX domain names will be allocated to applicants on a first come, first served basis. For those who are non-members of the adult sponsored community, accredited registrars will accept applications for non-resolving .XXX domain names. The intention is to protect their intellectual property for personal domain names, company domain names, product domain names, etc., which did not have prior qualifying rights under Sunrise A* or Sunrise B. This will be the time for brand owners who want to prevent their brand variations from being registered to take advantage of defensive .XXX registrations.

Brand owners who are not in the adult entertainment community need to develop their Sunrise B strategy quickly and begin to assemble their trademark registrations for the marks they would like to protect. PrWith the summer winding down and September 7 approaching, now is the time to put together and execute a strong protection strategy!

*Sunrise A phase is scheduled for September 7 through October 28 and is for members of the adult industry with verifiable trademarks or owners of exact matching domains in other Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA) TLDs.

