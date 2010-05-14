26 Amazing Things You Didn't Know About Facebook

We learned all about Facebook president Sean Parker’s scandalous departure from the company

We just finished reading Fortune editor David Kirkpatrick’s upcoming book The Facebook Effect.It’s a must-read.



The Facebook Effect is not a Gladwell-wannabe. It’s a fast-paced, can’t-put-it-down, story about Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook’s founding.

The book is brilliantly-reported and full of details about how Facebook’s biggest deals came together – and how some even bigger deals did not. It even features tales of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.

We consider ourselves pretty well-versed in Facebook and Facebook’s early days and we learned a TON reading this book. Go buy it now.

Correction: An earlier version of this post said that Mark Zuckerberg took two bonuses during Facebook fundraising. This fact is not in corrected versions of The Facebook Effect, publisher Simon & Schuster tells us.

