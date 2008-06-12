XTO Energy (XTO): $4.2B Hunt Deal Good Fit, Accretive

Credit Suisse is excited that XTO Energy (XTO) is “bulking up” with its $4.2 billion acquisition of Hunt Petroleum. More importantly, it believes the deal will be significantly accretive.



We see the transaction as accretive and a good fit with significant resource potential in areas well known to XTO.

CS maintains OUTPERFORM and raises estimates:

We are raising our 2008/2009 EPS estimates by 10%/12% to $4.63/$6.21 from $4.21/$5.54 to reflect volumes acquired through the Hunt deal partially offset by a higher share count and interest expense. We estimate the deal is a respective 7% and 10% accretive on 2008 and 2009 cash flow per share (CFPS). Our target price remains unchanged at $77, which is based on a 10% discount to our $86 NAV estimate.

