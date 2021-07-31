Search

Take a look at Chinese EV maker Xpeng’s upcoming P5 sedan, which is undercutting Tesla’s Model 3 by a third

Xpeng P5 sedan
expects to start deliveries of the P5 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Xpeng
Chinese electric-vehicle startup Xpeng revealed the pricing for its new electric sedan, the P5, last week – and it’s undercutting Tesla’s Model 3 in China by more than a third.
Xpeng P5 sedan
Sources: Insider, Xpeng
Xpeng will sell six versions of its upcoming P5, priced between 160,000 yuan ($US24,670 ($AU33,602)) and 230,000 yuan ($US38,550 ($AU52,507)) after subsidies.
Xpeng P5 sedan
The names – and prices – of the six versions are based on their range and level of autonomy.
Xpeng P5
Its estimated cruising range starts at 286 miles (460km), rising to 373 miles for the more expensive models.
Xpeng P5
As well as longer ranges, the more expensive versions come with the hardware for Xpeng’s XPILOT 3.5 autonomous driving assistance system, though the software and upgrades need to be bought separately.
Xpeng P5 sedan
Versions with XPILOT 3.5 feature 32 perception sensors, including 13 high-definition cameras.
Xpeng P5 sedan
Some versions come with light detection and ranging (Lidar) technology, too, which uses lasers to measure the distance, shape, and orientation of objects.
Xpeng P5
All six versions have a top speed of 105.6 miles (171km) per hour and can accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 7.5 seconds.
Xpeng P5
Compared to its pricier sports sedan, the P7, Xpeng is aiming the P5 at families.
Xpeng P5
The seats can be pushed back …
Xpeng P5 sedan
… to turn the car into a sleeping space …
Xpeng P5 sedan
… or a cinema, with the eight built-in speakers.
Xpeng P5 sedan
It’s equipped with a 15.6-inch (41cm) touchscreen, too.
Xpeng P5 sedan
Xpeng launched pre-orders for the P5 in April and said it expects to start deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Xpeng P5 sedan