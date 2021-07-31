Take a look at Chinese EV maker Xpeng’s upcoming P5 sedan, which is undercutting Tesla’s Model 3 by a third

Chinese electric-vehicle startup Xpeng revealed the pricing for its new electric sedan, the P5, last week – and it’s undercutting Tesla’s Model 3 in China by more than a third. Xpeng Sources: Insider

Xpeng will sell six versions of its upcoming P5, priced between 160,000 yuan ($US24,670 ($AU33,602)) and 230,000 yuan ($US38,550 ($AU52,507)) after subsidies.

The names – and prices – of the six versions are based on their range and level of autonomy.

Its estimated cruising range starts at 286 miles (460km), rising to 373 miles for the more expensive models.

As well as longer ranges, the more expensive versions come with the hardware for Xpeng’s XPILOT 3.5 autonomous driving assistance system, though the software and upgrades need to be bought separately.

Versions with XPILOT 3.5 feature 32 perception sensors, including 13 high-definition cameras.

Some versions come with light detection and ranging (Lidar) technology, too, which uses lasers to measure the distance, shape, and orientation of objects.

All six versions have a top speed of 105.6 miles (171km) per hour and can accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 7.5 seconds.

Compared to its pricier sports sedan, the P7, Xpeng is aiming the P5 at families.

The seats can be pushed back …

… to turn the car into a sleeping space …

… or a cinema, with the eight built-in speakers.

It’s equipped with a 15.6-inch (41cm) touchscreen, too.