Electronic music artists are always exploring new ways of creating their music. The XOXX composer is the product of Royal Academy of the Arts student Axel Blume‘s experimentation. The device has eight spinning magnetic discs, that create a beat based on the placement of attached magnets. You have to hear it to believe it.

