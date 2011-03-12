Flash Is Coming To Xoom Next Week: Here's How You Get It

Photo: WonderHowTo

Adobe has announced that Flash 10.2 will hit the Android Market on March 18th and will be compatible with the Motorola Xoom.In the meantime, you’ll have to download a new over the air update to the Xoom that was just released today.



The update, Honeycomb 3.0.1, will make the Xoom (and future Honeycomb tablets) compatible with Flash.

Make sure you download the update before Flash hits the market. Here’s how you do it:

The update is rolling out to devices in waves, so when your Xoom is ready for the update you’ll see a pop up notification.

Tap “Install Now.”

The installation will take about 5 minutes to complete. The Xoom will automatically restart.

The update is small, only about 15 MB, so you can download it from either wifi or 3G.

